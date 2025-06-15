Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Free Live Event Results & Report 6.15.25: Gisele Shaw & Rhino Win

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling held their free event this past Saturday at the St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor – and I was there!

RESULTS:

* Bodyslam Challenge: Psycho Mike def. Michael Allen Richard Clark

* Bryce Hansen & Shelton Jean def. Brent Banks & N8 Mattson

* PWA Championship Grail Match: “Ravenous” Rohan Rajah (c) def. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Mixed Tag Match: El Reverso & Aurora Teves def. Laynie Luck & Johnny DeLuca

* MLP Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) def. Kylie Rae

* Rhino def. Raj Singh

Overall this was a fun, intimate family friendly show that highlighted some of MLP’s stars. The next show will be MLP Resurrection on July 5 at Colisée de Laval in Montreal, QC. It was announced MLP will return for a full show in Windsor after MLP Resurrection.

Random Notes:

* Looked like a turnout of around 200-300 fans.

* Because this was a free family event, there were a lot of children in the audience – which was cool to always see a new generation of fans discover their love of pro wrestling.

* Rhino was by far the most over person there (he is from Detroit), but Gisele Shaw was extremely over as well – even though she was a heel. Kylie Rae was also a lot more popular (especially with kids) than I anticipated.

* The Bodyslam Challenge between Psycho Mike and Michael Allen Richard Clark (yes, the is his name) was goofy comedy wrestling fun, where the two exchanged so many bodyslam attempts that they exhausted each other and took a break – even to apply chapstick! Good bit of business.

* We saw a heel turn when N8 Mattson turned on his partner Brent Banks and deserted him in the tag match against Bryce Hansen & Shelton Jean.

* Speaking of Bryce Hansen…he is Hangman Adam Page’s long lost brother.

* The mixed tag match was fast-paced fun; I consider El Reverso “The Canadian Luchador”.

* Rhino’s GORE is still a thing of beauty to see.

Support Independent Wrestling!