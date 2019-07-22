WWE News: Maria Kanellis Posts 12-Week Pregnancy Photo, Xavier Woods Plays More Dream Daddy, Another Matt Hardy Video Online

– Maria Kanellis has posted a photo to Instagram showing how she looks after being pregnant for 12 weeks.

She wrote: “Hey! We made it to 12 Weeks Pregnant!! Have fun with that math! So, lately it has been tough to post. I’ve been super nauseous and throwing up is my new routine because of morning sickness. Actually, the best I feel is when I get that boost of adrenaline when performing. Most days I’m eating 6 meals a day just trying to feel okay for my toddler. I’m also more emotional and showing sooner. My armpit is weird, AGAIN! I’ve gained more weight than I wanted to but it’s not about the weight. It’s about health. This pregnancy is tougher so far hopefully it will lighten up next week. Today, I am at the gym for the first time in a week and I feel pretty good but getting my butt out of bed was not fun. Thank goodness for my team (mom, mother-in-law, and fuzzband) or everything would start falling apart. I’m glad I still can do a job I love. Make a statement. Make a difference. And show my daughter to follow her dreams, all of them, with no shame, no fear, and with passion!! @wwe #205live”

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown is another edition of Xavier Woods playing the game Dream Daddy.

– Meanwhile, here’s Matt Hardy with more about how hard it is to be him.