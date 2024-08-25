Mariah May Gives Eulogy For Toni Storm’s Career After AEW All In, Says A Star Was Born

Mariah May read a eulogy for Toni Storm’s career after defeating her at AEW All In. May defeated Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship on the PPV and during the post-show media scrum she came out and read a eulogy for the former champion’s career, while also proclaiming that a star was born at the same time. Much like her former mentor, she refused to take questions. You can see highlights below:

On her eulogy for Storm: “Toni Storm’s career is dead. Today, August 25th, 2024 at 6:48 PM, Toni Storm’s career passed away in the middle of Wembley Stadium in a pile of blood, spit, and embarrassment. She died of natural causes, because I am naturally better than her in every way. She is survived by her bumbling, bored butler, Ben Mankiewicz, and anyone who cares about old movies because they cannot deal with their own pathetic realities.

“There will be no funeral service. A donation can be made in her name at shopaew.com/MariahMay. Toni, thanks for everything you stupid, washed-up twat. May you rest in peace, and rot in hell.”

On her win: “In other news, a star was born today. Her name is The Glamour Mariah May. She is your AEW Women’s World Champion, and at the tender age of 26, she has the wrestling world by the balls. AEW is officially all about Mariah.”

