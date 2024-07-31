Mariah May Explains Why AEW Feels Like Home

– During a recent interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, AEW wrestler and Owen Hart Foundation tournament winner Mariah May discussed wrestling in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mariah May on the impact being in AEW has had on her: “It’s just made my life, I wouldn’t even say changed. I feel like my life is just complete now. I feel so settled as a person and I have my own apartment and I have this whole life I’m building for myself. It is really difficult, of course I love my family, I miss my family so much. But I did always feel a little bit out of place living [in the UK], and I always felt quite alone because I had this dream, and it was crazy. Even living in Japan, I will always love Japan, I would love to go back there, but even living there didn’t feel 100% right, I was very lonely.”

On how AEW feels like home: “Whereas AEW just feels like my home, it just feels like the place I’m supposed to be, the opportunities it’s presented me already and getting to be a part of this storyline, which is so creative, which is what I’ve been so hungry for because I used to do acting. I love that. Of course, I’m very physical in the ring, but I love that whole side of wrestling, and I just feel like I have this amazing family at AEW with all the wrestlers and everyone backstage and all these people who truly care about you and want to see you win and want to work with you on other things. It’s just so nice to be around creative and like-minded people, and to be able to live in America because that was really my dream, and I did the American dream [laughs].”

At AEW All In: London 2024, Mariah May challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.