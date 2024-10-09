Mariah May Sends Message To Willow Nightingale Ahead of AEW WrestleDream

Mariah May is defending her title against Willow Nightingale at AEW WrestleDream, and she sent her opponent a message ahead of Saturday’s show. Nightingale won a shot at May’s AEW Women’s World Championship on last night’s Dynamite and May appeared in a digital exclusive after the show commenting on her challenger.

“Willow, what do you do when you go home?,” May asked (per Fightful). “Do you sit there and manifest with your little diary and your little dream board and write, ‘One day, I’m gonna be AEW Women’s World Champion.’ Because it’s working. Despite all logic, you finally have your title shot. Look a little closer at your diary. Does it mention anything about the woman from hell, here to ruin your every dream? Think about how good your career would be if I didn’t exist. You would have won the Owen Hart Tournament for the second time if I didn’t exist. You would have wrestled for the World Title at Wembley Stadium if I didn’t exist. You would be more success, sell more merch, make more money, all if I didn’t exist.”

She continued, “But Willow, I do exist. I am 26 years old, I am standing on top of the world, and I am not coming down any time soon. I hold this title because I have ended every woman I have ever stepped in the ring with, and you just don’t have that in you. So throw out your dream board, burn your diary, and manifest enough mercy that I don’t drown you in a pool of your own blood. At WrestleDream, you’re gonna lose your smile.”

AEW WrestleDream airs live Saturday night on PPV.