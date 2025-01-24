Mariah May Says She’s Looking To Do More In-Ring Promos Going Forward

Mariah May says she’d like to get the mic more often in the ring. May recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and note that she would like to get a chance to improve her promo skills inside the squared circle.

“Two things right now for me are I haven’t gotten to do in-ring promos as a world champion,” May said (per Fightful). “That is something I would like to change. I want to do in-ring promos. It’s not my choice that I get stuck backstage doing 60 second promos. I know they’re going to be awesome, but I think I can do more and I’d like to be in the ring more cutting promos. The big thing for me is, people forget, and I’ve been wrestling for four years, but it’s my first year on TV. Learning how to do that, and we have amazing agents like Jerry Lynn and Billy Gunn, so for me it’s about trying to go to those people, have them agent my match and see what I can learn from them, go back to training, go back to square one. Work on my fundamentals, sharpen that up.”

She continued, “I want to do in-ring promos and I really want to keep working on my in-ring because I know the stuff that I watch back and I’m not happy with. I always want that to be better. Learning how to tell a story with less is what I’m really trying to understand at the moment. AEW, we have these amazing wrestlers from Japan who can do so much, and they do, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but I know what I want to do and to try and get that vision and get that onto AEW TV is what I’m aiming for. We’ll see how this year goes.”

May will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam Australia.