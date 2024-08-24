Mariah May Comments On Getting To Do Storylines in AEW After Not Doing So In Japan

In an interview with Fightful, Mariah May spoke about her match with Toni Storm at AEW All In and finally being able to take part in storylines. This was something she says she didn’t get to do wrestling in Japan.

She said: “It’s been amazing. I always wanted to be a part of storylines, and I loved wrestling in Japan so much. But because I was a foreigner, I never really got to do the storylines so much. I tried. I pushed a little bit here and there, but it was mostly comedy; it was very light. It was never as deep and intense as this. To be a part of something like this and to really go through the history of myself and Toni Storm, because I’ve followed her since I stepped in for her at PROGRESS, I followed her to STARDOM, I followed her to AEW, and what you’re seeing isn’t fake, it’s real. I’ve seen all the hype and excitement for All In, and a lot of it is for us, as it should be. I’m about to murder a woman in front of 50,000-plus people, but to see that kind of level of excitement, and I’ve seen a lot of women say how much that they have enjoyed this, it’s for everybody, but the fact that it’s for women and they can enjoy i and be like, ‘Oh, this is realistic,’ and it was written by RJ City, who is an old lady.“