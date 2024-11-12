Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat Added to Bloodsport XII

Josh Barnett has announced a match between Marina Shafir and Jody Threat for GCW Bloodsport XII. The event takes place on November 24. Shafir is undefeated at the event at 5-0, while Threat is 0-1. Here’s the updated lineup:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett

* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku

* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee

* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA

* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander

* Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat