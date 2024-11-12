wrestling / News

Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat Added to Bloodsport XII

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bloodsport XII Image Credit: GCW

Josh Barnett has announced a match between Marina Shafir and Jody Threat for GCW Bloodsport XII. The event takes place on November 24. Shafir is undefeated at the event at 5-0, while Threat is 0-1. Here’s the updated lineup:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee
* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA
* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander
* Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat

