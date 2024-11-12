wrestling / News
Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat Added to Bloodsport XII
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
Josh Barnett has announced a match between Marina Shafir and Jody Threat for GCW Bloodsport XII. The event takes place on November 24. Shafir is undefeated at the event at 5-0, while Threat is 0-1. Here’s the updated lineup:
* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee
* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA
* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander
* Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat
To women wrestlers set on a collision course…
Pain
Agony
Will
Blood
Violence
Glory
And that's exactly why they're meeting in the ring known as Bloodsport.@AEW's Marina Shafir vs @ThisIsTNA's Jody Threat at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XII
Get your tickets now!… pic.twitter.com/yNNhxT4KzB
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2024