Mark Briscoe Recalls Fighting in Public With His Brother Jay
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful, Mark Briscoe spoke about fighting publicly with his brother Jay and how often the fights would happen.
He said: “It was all the time. It was almost like people would be caught off guard because we’d snap at each other and be full on ‘these two crazy looking dudes are about to brawl in the middle of wherever.’ Fill in the blank. In the middle of the mall. In the middle of TGI Fridays. In the middle of the airport. Then it’s ‘boom,’ we’re good and back to (normal). It’s how we’ve always been. If you say something stupid, like he usually did, I’d be like, ‘Man.’ I’d tell him it was stupid, then he’d tell me his piece, and boom, we click back in. Or vice versa.”
