Mark Briscoe Reportedly Suffers Injury at ROH Global Wars

– PWInsider reports that Mark Briscoe suffered an injury during his match at ROH Global Wars Pittburgh with Hiromu Takahashi. You can check out 411’s own live results and coverage of the event RIGHT HERE.

Briscoe reportedly dislocated his elbow early on during the match at the event. He then popped his own elbow back into place. According to the report, the injury is not serious enough that Briscoe will require surgery.

As of now, Briscoe is still on the road for ROH, but it’s not been confirmed if he will wrestle for the rest of the Global Wars tour. ROH’s next event is set for tonight in Columbus, Ohio, and tomorrow in Chicago, Illinois.