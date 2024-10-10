Mark Briscoe Wants To Have Big Matches On ROH TV

Mark Briscoe says he’s looking to have some “marquee matches” on ROH TV. Briscoe is the ROH World Champion but has not appeared often on the weekly show, though he has been featured in October with matches on last week and this week’s episodes. Briscoe spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and said that he wants to have some higher-profile bouts on the weekly show and bring more attention to it.

“The current iteration of ROH, the pay-per-views are among the best shows in professional wrestling,” Briscoe said. “We have to get the TV cranked up. Absolutely, I want to have these marquee matches on Ring of Honor TV.”

He continued, “We have to get it out there and the people have to know about it. They aren’t going to come watch it if they don’t know about it. If they know about it, they’ll come find it.”

ROH TV airs Thursdays on HonorClub. Briscoe will face Josh Woods on tonight’s show and then defends his title against Chris Jericho at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday.