Mark Haskins on Wrestlers Being Able to Make a Decent Living in the UK Now, Wants to Wrestle in Japan

– Post Wrestling recently interviewed ROH talent Mark Haskins, who discussed the UK indie wrestling scene. Below are some highlights.

Mark Haskins on wrestlers in the UK being able to make a decent living working British promotions: “You’re not going to please everyone. That’s life. Bottom line is that for the first time in a very long time, wrestlers in the U.K. can make a decent living out of British wrestling with guaranteed money. I don’t recall a time where that was possible before. From the people I’ve spoken to, everyone has the intention of making the best of this opportunity and changing the path for future British wrestlers for the better.”

Haskins on his reign as PROGRESS World champion: “Walking out of Brixton the Progress Champion was great, but I had a lot going on in my life that negatively impacts how I feel about that time period. I wanted to have a run at it and see what I could do as the top guy of the company, but I guess you can build up this fantasy experience in your head and if it doesn’t live up to what you expect, it can be super deflating. I wanted to do so much as Progress Champion, but I had to relinquish it soon after due to a neck injury I sustained but has since been resolved. I didn’t live up to my own expectations, so sadly I just kind of remember it being a wasted opportunity.”

Haskins on what’s next for him: “Who knows what the future holds? Right now I just want to enjoy what I do. It’s great getting to travel, getting to be a part of ROH as it enters a new era, getting to spend a little extra time at home. For the first time in my 13-year career, I’m on a guaranteed income, which allows me to relax a little more and allows me to be more choosy with what I do. I’ve always taken pride in what I do and I just want to apply myself in a way where I can give fans and companies I work for the very best I can. It would be awesome to go back to Japan and see some old faces, and if that’s something someone wants to talk to me about, then hell yeah I’m open to offers.”