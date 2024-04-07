Mark Henry and Bully Ray Give Their Reactions to Contract Signing on AEW Dynamite

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry and Bully Ray gave their thoughts on the contract signing between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Both liked it, with Bully calling it “WWE-esque,” although he did have an issue.

Henry said: “I thought it was awesome. Swerve Strickland’s on fire. And even the physicality — the physicality wasn’t wrestling. That was — ‘Man, screw you.’ ‘No, screw you.’ … The headbutt to the face, and you see the knot rise up on Joe. I mean, it was instantaneous like the cartoon. … He shoot headbutted Swerve in the face. I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on? We gonna sign in blood now?’”

Bully added: “The only thing that I would’ve changed was the amount of times Joe punched Swerve in the jaw with a chain wrapped around his hand. He hit him between 12 and 15 times. … He shouldn’t really get back up. … I probably would’ve just popped him once with the chain in the jaw, knocked him out cold.“