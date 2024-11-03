– During a recent edition of No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed that he’s involved with the upcoming sixth season of Dark Side of the Ring. According to Henry, he was asked to help produce an upcoming episode on WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on producing a sixth season episode of the show on Tony Atlas: “I never did Dark Side of The Ring because I didn’t agree with Dark Side of The Ring. Especially the way [they] paint Black people. Y’all don’t paint Black people in a positive light on these shows. And they said ‘If we allowed you to help produce it, you would do it?’ And I said ‘Yep.’ So I did Tony Atlas.”

On Tony Atlas: “I watch my grandmother embarrass the hell out of me because she started fanning herself when [Tony Atlas made his entrance]. Tony became who he became because he was not loved. His family threw him away.”

Production reportedly began on Season 6 of the popular, wrestling-themed docuseries earlier this year. VICE TV has not yet made an announcement on when it will air.