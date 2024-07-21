wrestling / News

Mark Henry Says He’s Open to Potentially Returning to WWE

July 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mark Henry WWE 2013 Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with The Angle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed becoming a free agent and possibly returning to WWE and signing a new deal. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On possibly signing with WWE again: “You know what, I’m open to it, but I feel completed. I don’t want to sign with somebody else to not be able to do what I want to do.

On his upcoming documentary to be featured on Biography: WWE Legends: “It was awesome. I look at it like now I’m living my life for statues. I want to be remembered. I want people to see the work that I’ve done and what I gave to the industry that I worked in and that I left them better than I found them. I don’t doubt that it’s a possibility that I’m in multiple hall of fame, but it’s time to do more. I take a lot of pride in the fact that a lot of people appreciate my work and have gotten behind the things that I’ve accomplished. I don’t take it for granted at all. Every last one of those people that showed me some love and respect I thank you and I’m humble by it. The arrogant prick was just an act.”

Mark Henry recently departed from AEW after his deal with the company expired earlier in May.

