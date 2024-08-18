Mark Henry Weighs In On WWE’s ‘Different Feel’ Since Last Appearance

Mark Henry made his first WWE appearance since leaving AEW on last week’s Raw, and he recently talked about how things are different backstage. Henry appeared in the crowd on last week’s show with his son Jacob, who has signed with the company. Henry spoke about being at the show on Busted Open Radio, saying that it feels different with Triple H in charge.

“I see people under less pressure,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc). “There’s a certain level of allowed creativity. I’ve heard that there’s people that have been allowed to make a mistake or two.”

He continued, “You know what, sometimes it goes a long way when the pressure’s not on you to go and do exactly as you’re told. To go out there and create, be an artist. If you fail, you’re going to be micromanaged more. But, at least have that opportunity to go and create. That’s almost freedom.”