Marty Jannetty Discusses His CTE Lawsuit Against WWE, John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight Segment on Company

– Marty Jannetty spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his lawsuit against the company alleging that WWE concealed the risks of traumatic brain injury. Highlights are below:

On John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight segment about WWE: “I heard about it. I didn’t see it but someone sent me a link to it… Here’s what I can explain, and I’m hoping my attorneys won’t go ‘Damn, why’d you do that?’ But I’m in a lawsuit against WWE so there can’t be a Hall of Fame [induction]. Even though it’s working out real good where Shawn has been in twice. Bret has been in twice. Flair’s been in twice. Shawn would be the only three-timer as a Rocker and everyone’s telling me, ‘Next year, behave. Behave.’ If I was gonna behave the way people wanted me to behave, I would have been the world champion. I’m just being real on real.”

On his lawsuit against the company: “About CTE, the attorneys that got me, they did [a lawsuit] against the NFL and they won. There is no bigger thing than the NFL and they won on the CTE thing which is if you get so many traumas, you become crazy. I started out [crazy] so I didn’t need no damn concussions [laughs]. With wrestling, it’s considered entertainment which gets Vince out of so much stuff. But we do get slammed on the floor and our heads bounced on the floor. There have been so many times when I get up and didn’t remember how a finished the match, and I wasn’t even drinking … we get knocked out so many times in what we do. WWE, WBO, NFL, any of them…we know what we’re doing, but y’all do too. We’re making y’all money and you’re not gonna help us when we can’t function anymore?”

On if WWE should take more accountability for talent health: “The entertainment factor gets them out so much sh-t and I don’t even care about any of that. What I care about now is I’m walking through life f–ked up and they’re still making money on me. We get royalty checks and it’s itemized as to where they made it from. I’m looking at the thing and see you made a million last quarter but can’t spend $40,000 to get my damn ankles fixed?”

On his upcoming book: “I got a book we’re working on. It should be done next month. They tell me to ‘limit, limit, limit’ because they don’t want the book material out.”

On not writing the book himself: “I’ve got ADHD to the max. I’ll write like two sentences and be like, ‘Man. Where’s a girl?’ That’s been a problem with my career – girl crazy … Being a Rocker my whole life – I hate to say this but sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. I’m older now, so we just leave out the sex [laughs]. No I’m just kidding – we leave out the drugs.”