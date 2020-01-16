Marty Scurll Announced for NWA TV Tapings This Month

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that Marty Scurll will be working the upcoming NWA Powerrr TV tapings on January 26. You can check out the announcement below.

The tapings are scheduled for Jan. 26 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets are available at NWA’s official website.

As previously reported, the former IWGP junior heavyweight champion re-upped with ROH earlier this month. His new contract allows him to appear in both NWA and NJPW.