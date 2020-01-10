wrestling / News
Marty Scurll Reportedly Offered ‘WWE Main Roster Money’ by ROH
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has another update in the ongoing story about Marty Scurll’s status in ROH. Scurll was notably listed on the talent that will appear at Supercard of Honor during Wrestlemania weekend. According to the WON, Scurll has been offered ‘WWE main roster money’ in order to stay with the promotion.
It’s unknown if Scurll signed the contract at this time, but he was offered a better deal than the one that Matt Taven did sign. In addition to the money, he will also work around forty dates per year and has other ‘unique perks’.
There were some issues between ROH and Scurll last year after NJPW wanted him for the Super J Cup and ROH kept him back for their own shows. At the time, some thought he may leave over it, but things are now stable between the two to the point that he is working dates without a contract and listening to offers.
