wrestling / News
Marty Scurll Teases The Idea of Luke Harper in Villain Enterprises
December 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Luke Harper has only been out of WWE for a few hours, and he’s already being floated by Marty Scurll as a possible new member of Villain Enterprises. As previously reported, Harper was one of four talents released by WWE today along with The Ascension and Sin Cara. Scurll posted a picture of himself with Harper on Instagram and suggested that Harper might join his heel group in ROH:
More Trending Stories
- Petey Williams and Gail Kim On AEW and NXT Using the Canadian Destroyer
- New Day Recall Bringing Kofi Kingston Into the Group, Big E.’s Reservations About Adding Kofi
- Jim Ross On If Vince McMahon Ever Considered Bringing Eric Bischoff to WWE In 1999 After WCW Sent Bischoff Home
- Bruce Prichard Discusses The Backstage Animosity Between Undertaker & Hulk Hogan Following Survivor Series 1991, What Caused It