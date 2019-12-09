wrestling / News

Marty Scurll Teases The Idea of Luke Harper in Villain Enterprises

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luke Harper WWE Clash of Champions

– Luke Harper has only been out of WWE for a few hours, and he’s already being floated by Marty Scurll as a possible new member of Villain Enterprises. As previously reported, Harper was one of four talents released by WWE today along with The Ascension and Sin Cara. Scurll posted a picture of himself with Harper on Instagram and suggested that Harper might join his heel group in ROH:

Villain Enterprises ?! #villain ☔️

