Maryse Says She’d Be Open To Doing Dancing With the Stars

Maryse watched her husband The Miz compete on Dancing With the Stars, and she says she’d be open to doing it as well if asked. The WWE couple was interviewed by DC 101’s Mike Jones promoting the new season of Miz & Mrs., and Maryse was asked if she would be interested in competing on the reality competition series if asked.

“Yeah I would do it,” she said (per Fightful). “I would do it because I like a good challenge. The only reason why I would maybe not want to do it is because I have kids and I don’t have enough time in my life to do everything.”

When Miz said that their kids would “see mommy dancing and they can dance with mommy,” Maryse replied, “I think I would definitely do it. At first I would look at all the reasons why I think I wouldn’t want to do it but I would definitely say yes.”

The couple were on last week’s Raw to promote the new season, which bowed after Raw. Maryse has also teased the possibility of a Money in the Bank or SummerSlam appearance.

Listen to “The Miz and Maryse Talk Season 3 Of ‘Miz And Mrs'” on Spreaker.