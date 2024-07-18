Masked Republic, Massive Publishing Announce New Comic Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse

Masked Republic is teaming up with Massive Publishing for a new action-horror comic book starring Vampiro. Massive Publishing made the announcement on Thursday that they and Masked Republic are releasing Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse on October 16th. An ashcan preview will be made available at San Diego Comic-Con, which a special signing featuring Vampire and Michael Kingston on July 26th at booth #1901.

The full announcement reads:

MASSIVE PUBLISHING & MASKED REPUBLIC ANNOUNCE NEW ACTION-HORROR COMIC BOOK SERIES, STARING LEGENDARY LUCHADOR VAMPIRO, VAMPIRO: ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE

Massive Publishing, a leading publisher in the comic book direct market has partnered once again with lucha libre focused live event, merchandise, and media organization Masked Republic on the upcoming project. The two companies recently partnered on the release of another wrestling-inspired series, Luchaverse which featured some of the most iconic luchadors in the business today. Now, with Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse, they are bringing a stylized action filled adventure to die hard horror enthusiasts and the legions of Vampiro fans around the globe. This horrifying first issue is a SUPER SIZED 48-PAGE premiere written by Michael Kingston and is set to release on October 16, 2024 but eager fans don’t have to wait till October to get their first taste of this brand new series. Massive and Masked Republic will have an exclusive ashcan preview available at this year’s San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) available throughout the weekend including a special signing with Vampiro and Kingston on Friday July 26th at booth #1901 from 5pm-6pm!

“SDCC is the biggest event of the year for comic books and pop culture, so it’s only fitting that we bring a sneak peak of this series that is filled with so much of what we love about the comic book medium. Masked Republic have put together a wild ride for fans of action/horror.” – Michael Calero, CEO/Co-Publisher, Massive

“The character of Vampiro is truly one of legend,” Masked Republic President and series co-creator Kevin Kleinrock said, “The too-slick-not-to-be-dangerous, charismatic, silver-tongued devil that Vampiro is in real life was absolutely meant to transcend the lucha libre industry. Michael Kingston has brilliantly captured his personality of dark humor, quick quips and a rock-and-roll lifestyle and crafted one of the most fun comic stories I have ever read.”

In the pages and panels of Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse, readers will join Vampiro, luchadora Estrella Nocturna, and underground music vlogger Everitt Holden as they hurtle down Route 66 in a 1955 Pontiac Bonneville on a quest to save the world! It’s a tale filled with monsters, muscle cars, luchadores, cops, clowns, nuns, guns, demons, blood and plenty of BBQ as our heroes race against time -and a whole host of enemies – to try and thwart a secret plan to jumpstart the apocalypse!

“I was featured in dozens of comics in Mexico in the 90s, but it’s always been one of my dreams to have my very own book.” Vampiro said, “The vision for the series Masked Republic and Michael Kingston laid out was right up my alley – fast cars, rock and roll, and an impending apocalypse to fend off. I really think that both fans of mine and comic readers who just love great stories and may be less familiar with who I am are going to love being along for this wild ride.”

The SDCC Exclusive limited edition ashcan preview of the series will be available at San Diego Comic Con starting Thursday, July 25 at the Massive Publishing booth #2300 and on Friday, July 26th during a special signing with Vampiro and writer Michael Kingston from 5-6 PM at the Masked Republic/Headlocked booth #1901 (while supplies last).

Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse is illustrated by Martin Pouso, also known as El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm, a cartoonist, illustrator, musician and tattoo artist in his hometown of Montevideo, Uruguay. He has illustrated dozens of independent press series internationally along with the upcoming NacelleVerse series Biker Mice From Mars: Toxic Earth.