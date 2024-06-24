Match Announced For T-Mart’s The Gathering V In August

A new match is set for the live event at T-Mart’s The Gathering V this summer. PWInsider reports that George South vs. Ricky Morton has been added to the live event that will be part of the convention. The match joins the previously-announced matches of Colby Corino vs. Caleb Konley, Gary Wolf vs. Andy Anderson, Angelina Love & Psycho Fodder vs. Samantha Starr & Bozworth, Kerry Morton vs. Bam Bam Bundy vs. Nate the Great vs. Court Montgomery in a steel cage.

As previously announced, the weekend’s annual banquet will honor Marty Jannetty, Wendi Richter, The Von Erich Family, and Angelo Mosca Sr. A stars of World Class Championship Wrestling Q&A is set for the first night and Tony Atlas, Kevin Von Erich and Raven will be doing Q&A Sessions as part of the weekend. The event takes place from August 1st through the 4th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The superticket guests for the convention include The Godwins, Al Snow, Marty Jannetty, Tony Atlas, Reggie B. Fine, Jacqueline, The Glamour Girls, The Jumping Bomb Angels, Rod Price, Brian Adias, Jack Victory, John Tatum, John Nord, Raven, Heidi Lee Morgan, Misty Blue Simmes and Wendi Richter, Tony Atlas, Gillberg, Susan “Tex” Green, and Savio Vega.

Vendor guests include Booker T, Mick Foley, Kevin Von Erich, Paul Wight, Masahiro Chono, Al Perez, The Nasty Boys, Jerry Lawler, Allysin Kay, Fred Ottman, Dangerous Danny Davis, Earl Hebner, Iceman King Parsons, Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke, Big Sal E. Graziano, Missy Hyatt, Maxx Payne, Jimmy Valiant, Angelina Love, Lacey Von Erich, Velvet Sky, Bobcat (aka the Hardcore Ho), Mike Chioda, Gary Wolfe, Ken Resnick, George South, Psycho Boy Fodder, Wild Bill Irwin, The Rougeaus, Samantha Starr, Mike McGirk, Harvey Whippleman, Evan Karagias, Kerry Morton, Tommy Young, Alex Kane, Alisha Edwards, The Grappler Len Denton, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Angelo Mosca Jr.

You can find out more here.