Match Order For Tonight’s MLW War Chamber II

MLW War Chamber II airs tonight on BeIn Sport and YouTube, and the full match order has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the match order for tonight’s show is as follows:

* Star Jr. vs. Virus

* Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Budd Heavy

* Zayda vs. Sofia Castillo

* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

* MLW Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Bad Dude Tito

* War Chamber: Death Fighters vs. The Calling

It’s important to note that there is also a scheduled MLW World Tag Team Championship match with Tom Lawlor and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defending against Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas, but PWInsider’s report does not list the match in the order.