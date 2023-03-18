Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

LA Knight will battle Rey Mysterio on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday’s show that Knight and Mysterio will do battle after the latter confronted the impending WWE Hall of Famer over his statement that he didn’t want to fight his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39. Knight said if Rey didn’t want to face Dom, he would gladly do it.

The match is set for next Friday’s show, which airs live on FOX.