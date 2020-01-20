Match Set For Tonight’s Raw

– Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will face off in the final Raw tonight before the Royal Rumble. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that the two will do battle on tonight’s show, which airs live from Wichita, Kansas on USA Network.

The announcement reads:

Randy Orton set for action against Drew McIntyre

As the Royal Rumble event approaches, Drew McIntyre has emerged as one of the favorites to triumph in the men’s over-the-top-rope, 30-man battle that will send its winner to WrestleMania. He’ll have another opportunity to add to his bonafides tonight when he takes on Randy Orton just one week after McIntyre pinned the 13-time World Champion in a Triple Threat Match that also included AJ Styles.

Should McIntyre repeat, it’d more than increase his betting odds to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, but it’s crucial not to underestimate Orton in this situation as well. A perennial safe bet in big matches, The Apex Predator is seemingly never more on point than he is when he’s about to be counted out. Following his upstaging at the hands of McIntyre last week, he might ironically have his opponent right where he wants him.