Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of Rampage, including Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* No DQ, No Holds Barred Match: Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & Team 2point0
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho & Ruby Soho
* Hook vs. Aaron Solo
* Jake Atlas vs. Adam Cole
