Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced 11 matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following lineup for Tuesday’s show, which airs tomorrow on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Luke Sampson

* Emi Sakura vs. Angelica Risk

* 2point0 vs. Metro Brothers

* Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo

* QT Marshall vs. Pat Brink

* M.T. Nakazawa vs. Joey Sweets

* Jora Johl vs. Axel Rico

* Anthony Bowens vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Preston ’10’ Vance & Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. Chaos Project

* Max Caster vs. Cameron Stewart