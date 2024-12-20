wrestling / News
Matches Announced For ROH Final Battle Zero Hour
ROH has announced four matches to take place on the Zero Hour pre-show for Final Battle. The company announced Harley Cameron vs. Hanako, The Infantry vs. the Undisputed Kingdom, Dark Order vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, and Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. Gates of Agony for the pre-show.
The main card for Final Battle airs on HonorClub.
TOMORROW! | @ManhattanCenter#ROHFinalBattle ZERO HOUR
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
Harley Cameron vs. Hanako
With a new friendship blossoming with Rachael Ellering, @harleycameron_ returns to Ring of Honor as she takes on the #ROH debuting @hanako_stardom! pic.twitter.com/xK2iMuv8PS
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 20, 2024
TOMORROW! | @ManhattanCenter#ROHFinalBattle ZERO HOUR
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN
LEEJ vs. Gates of Agony
The hatred continues to grow between both sides as LEEJ @BigShottyLee & @EjTheJudge take on the Gates of Agony @ToaLiona & @thekaun. pic.twitter.com/yLUMpQfrv4
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 20, 2024
TOMORROW! | @ManhattanCenter#ROHFinalBattle ZERO HOUR
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN
Dark Order vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
After weeks of taunts and back and forth insults, @SilverNumber1 & @YTAlexReynolds of the Dark Order face the GYV @JamesDrakePro & @ZackGibsonGYV! pic.twitter.com/JlNwRu2NIC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 20, 2024
TOMORROW! | @ManhattanCenter#ROHFinalBattle ZERO HOUR
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Infantry
Familiar foes clash once again as @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett of the Undisputed Kingdom take on The Infantry of STP @CarlieBravo & @ShawnDean773! pic.twitter.com/Fc5igdJB1r
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Victim In BJ Whitmer Domestic Assault Case Alleges Issues With AEW Legal Team
- Backstage Update on Another In-Ring Talent Finishing Up With TNA Wrestling
- Bully Ray Speculates on How Paul Heyman’s Favor for CM Punk Could Lead to Punk vs. Cody Rhodes
- Kevin Owens Crashes WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff With Winged Eagle Title