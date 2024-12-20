wrestling / News

Matches Announced For ROH Final Battle Zero Hour

December 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle Zero Hour Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced four matches to take place on the Zero Hour pre-show for Final Battle. The company announced Harley Cameron vs. Hanako, The Infantry vs. the Undisputed Kingdom, Dark Order vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, and Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. Gates of Agony for the pre-show.

The main card for Final Battle airs on HonorClub.

