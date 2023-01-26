Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced new matches for next week’s Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match and more. The company announced the following updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on Wednesday on TBS:

* TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe

* Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA