Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 2-1-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced new matches for next week’s Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match and more. The company announced the following updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on Wednesday on TBS:

* TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe
* Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

