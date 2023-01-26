wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced new matches for next week’s Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match and more. The company announced the following updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on Wednesday on TBS:
* TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe
* Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* The Acclaimed vs. TBA
