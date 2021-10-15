wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

October 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling is the final show before Bound For Glory, and the first matches have been announced. On tonight’s show, the following bouts were announced for next Thursday’s episode:

* Pick Your Poison Match: Mickie James vs. Savannah Evans
Deonna Purrazzo chose Evans as James’ opponent
* Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FinJuice vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo
* Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel

