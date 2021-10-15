wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling is the final show before Bound For Glory, and the first matches have been announced. On tonight’s show, the following bouts were announced for next Thursday’s episode:
* Pick Your Poison Match: Mickie James vs. Savannah Evans
Deonna Purrazzo chose Evans as James’ opponent
* Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FinJuice vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo
* Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel
🤣🤣🤣 @MickieJames is in danger!!! Anyone wanna help her??? Oh I didn’t think so either!!! So much for your title shot Mickie!!! Don’t worry I’ll be taking your place Okkurrr 👌🏽 #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/EkmjzKZCSD
— Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) October 15, 2021
Bring that SAUCE @AlexZayneSauce https://t.co/qVPtnFE9Cr
— Spider-Trey (@TheTreyMiguel) October 15, 2021
