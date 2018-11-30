WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Mixed Match Challenge, Jesse Ventura Presidential Run Gets Mainstream Coverage, Jake Roberts Set For Appearance

– The following matches are set for next week’s episode of Mixed Match Challenge:

* Asuka & The Miz vs. Naomi & Jimmy Uso

* Carmella & R-Truth vs. Jeff Hardy & Charlotte

– As we previously reported, Jesse Ventura said that he’s considering running for President in 2020. The news is getting a lot of coverage in mainstream media.

– Jake Roberts will appear at the New Jersey Horror Con & Film Festival in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat on March 29-31. He’s currently touring his one man show “Tales from the Ring.” He also appeared on 93.1 WIBC radio in Indianapolis to talk about it. You can listen to that here.