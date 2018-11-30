Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Mixed Match Challenge, Jesse Ventura Presidential Run Gets Mainstream Coverage, Jake Roberts Set For Appearance

November 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Miz Asuka

– The following matches are set for next week’s episode of Mixed Match Challenge:

* Asuka & The Miz vs. Naomi & Jimmy Uso
* Carmella & R-Truth vs. Jeff Hardy & Charlotte

– As we previously reported, Jesse Ventura said that he’s considering running for President in 2020. The news is getting a lot of coverage in mainstream media.

– Jake Roberts will appear at the New Jersey Horror Con & Film Festival in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat on March 29-31. He’s currently touring his one man show “Tales from the Ring.” He also appeared on 93.1 WIBC radio in Indianapolis to talk about it. You can listen to that here.

article topics :

Jake Roberts, Jesse Ventura, Mixed Match Challenge, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading