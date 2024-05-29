– During a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, former WWE broadcaster Matt Camp shared a story of how Vic Joseph blew off Vince McMahon following the finish to WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. According to Camp, Joseph was upset with how McMahon made the commentators stay at ringside following the finish to the main event match featuring Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The fans were not too happy about the non-finish to the matchup, and they were throwing things at the ring.

It appears Joseph didn’t appreciate being told to stay by the ring with an angry crowd. Meanwhile, McMahon was described as “giddy” by the crowd reaction. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Camp on how Vic Joseph blew off Vince McMahon: “I went to catering, and catering was right next to Gorilla. I come in and I’m following behind Vic Joseph, who was on commentary. It was his short run calling Raw. I’m following behind him, and he’s walking up the ramp towards Gorilla. Vince is coming the other way. Vince is skipping, he’s giddy. He goes to high five Vic, and Vic blows him off. Now it’s me and Vince. I’m there a month. I’m going, ‘Uhhh.’ He doesn’t know I’m there and he keeps going.”

On why Joseph was upset with McMahon: “I found out that Vince made the commentators stay out there and Sacramento and that crowd was so pissed. They’re throwing stuff. I think Vic was upset about that. ‘Why are you leaving me out there to get pelted with crap?’ Vince loved the crowd reaction.”

Vic Joseph is currently the lead play-by-play broadcaster for WWE NXT. Matt Camp was released by WWE earlier this year.