Matt Cardona Confirms Torn Bicep Injury Following MRI

– As previously reported, wrestler Matt Cardona suffered an arm injury during GCW Downard Spiral during his match against Blake Christian. At the time, Cardona noted he believed he suffered a torn bicep. Earlier today, Cardona shared an update on his injury via Twitter.

In the tweet, Cardona confirmed he suffered a torn bicep after getting an MRI procedure. He wrote, “Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates.”

Matt Cardona currently holds the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. He was previously scheduled to defend the title against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready. The event is slated for June 11.