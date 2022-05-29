Matt Cardona Injured At GCW Downward Spiral, Possible Bicep Tear

Matt Cardona suffered an arm injury at last night’s GCW Downward Spiral show. Cardona posted to Twitter after last night’s show, where he faced Blake Christian, to note that he was injured during the bout. He later noted that he believes he tore his bicep.

Carona, who also competed at Wrestling Revolver yesterday where he lost the Impact Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann, is scheduled to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready in a couple of weeks.

Do you have no sympathy? I had an injured scare, finished the match, and was able to win. I’m the new ALL HEART! You can now call me ALL HEART 2000 Matt Cardona!!! https://t.co/1S7G5O7HZI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022

I think I tore my bicep and I still finished the match and beat you!!! https://t.co/PWzrCryEV6 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022