wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Files For New Trademark
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
Matt Cardona submitted an application to trademark “Self Made Superstar” on April 1. Despite being a free agent, Cardona agreed to Adam Copeland’s TNT Title challenge on the recent episode of AEW Collision.
Below is the official description of the trademark, courtesy of Fightful.com:
“Mark For: SELF MADE SUPERSTAR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk On AEW All Out 2022 Scrum, Not Hearing From AEW For Six Months After
- CM Punk Recalls AEW All In Altercation, Original Argument With Jack Perry, Dealing With Tony Khan
- CM Punk On When He Began Talks For WWE Return, Mending Fences With Triple H
- Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It