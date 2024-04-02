Matt Cardona Files For New Trademark

Matt Cardona submitted an application to trademark “Self Made Superstar” on April 1. Despite being a free agent, Cardona agreed to Adam Copeland’s TNT Title challenge on the recent episode of AEW Collision.

Below is the official description of the trademark, courtesy of Fightful.com:

“Mark For: SELF MADE SUPERSTAR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”