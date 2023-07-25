wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Keeps His Word, Attends Tokyo Disneyland With DDT Title

July 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Cardona DDT Pro Image Credit: DDT Pro

As noted, Matt Cardona defeated Tetsuya Endo over the weekend to capture the DDT Universal Championship at DDT Pro Wrestle Peter Pan on July 23. Cardona later revealed that he kept his word and went to Tokyo Disneyland with the title in tow.

Cardona wrote, “I’m a man of my word. I celebrated my @ddtpro Universal Championship win at Tokyo Disneyland with
@stephdelander!” You can check out his tweet and photo below:

