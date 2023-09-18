Matt Cardona Isn’t A Fan Of the Current WWE Intercontinental Title Design

Matt Cardona says if he shows up in WWE, he’d like to switch up the design of the Intercontinental Championship. Cardona spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and was asked about Gunther breaking the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign. Cardona’s own reign with the title went just one day back in 2016, and he imagined what a match between himself and Gunther might bring.

“I would say it’d be cool to be the shortest reign versus the longest reign,” Cardona said (per Fightful). “But I’m not the shortest reign. I think Dean Douglas might have that.”

He continued, “Man, imagine that story, coming back to win back my championship. Then I’d switch it back to the other title because this one sucks. It’s horrible. It looks horrible. It’s not cool. It’s not toyetic. I don’t like it.”