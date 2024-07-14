Matt Cardona Weighs In On Chelsea Green’s WWE Money in the Bank Performance

Matt Cardona discussed his wife Chelsea Green’s performance at WWE Money in the Bank and how he was at the show to see her. Cardona spoke on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast about Green’s much-lauded performance in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, attending the show and more. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On being at the event: “I went to Money in the Bank to watch Chelsea Green. Chelsea Green, she didn’t go over, but she got over. She took some extreme bumps. Great little spot. Chelsea, she wanted me to come backstage even though I really didn’t want to, but she wanted to take a picture with me, her, and her mom. So John Cone, friend of the show, snuck us down real fast.”

On not being backstage at the show: “I think it’s the most pathetic thing in wrestling history to be backstage at a show you’re not getting paid to be at. I had a private suite just for me and her mother, and it was great. To be backstage, to me, screams [vomit noise]. Puke. Gross. Pathetic.”

On being proud of Green: “It was cool to be back there, but it was about Chelsea and her night and her moment, so I’m very proud of her. The fans seemed to enjoy it, as well.”