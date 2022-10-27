wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Proposes Tagging With Seth Rogen vs. Tony Deppen Over Sausage Party Tweet
Seth Rogen’s response to a critic of Sausage Party has resulted in a proposal for a tag team match featuring Matt Cardona and Tony Deppen. Rogen took to Twitter to hype the announcement that an eight-episode TV series sequel to the 2016 adult animated comedy is being produced for Prime Video titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia. That announcement drew a critic in Deppen, who retweeted the post and added, “Ugh. The first was f**king awful.”
Rogen noticed the tweet and responded with a photo of Deppen as you can see below, which led to Cardona suggesting a tag match with himself and Rogen taking on Deppen and an opponent in GCW. Deppen replied, “I have a few comedians on speed dial. So let’s go.”
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 26, 2022
.@Sethrogen, let’s beat up @Tony_Deppen & a partner of his choice in a @GCWrestling_ ring. https://t.co/r4ysw22rFU pic.twitter.com/FRJUlwAZIC
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 27, 2022
I have a few comedians on speed dial. So let’s go https://t.co/z4HTTV3MZJ
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) October 27, 2022
