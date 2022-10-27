Matt Cardona Proposes Tagging With Seth Rogen vs. Tony Deppen Over Sausage Party Tweet

Seth Rogen’s response to a critic of Sausage Party has resulted in a proposal for a tag team match featuring Matt Cardona and Tony Deppen. Rogen took to Twitter to hype the announcement that an eight-episode TV series sequel to the 2016 adult animated comedy is being produced for Prime Video titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia. That announcement drew a critic in Deppen, who retweeted the post and added, “Ugh. The first was f**king awful.”

Rogen noticed the tweet and responded with a photo of Deppen as you can see below, which led to Cardona suggesting a tag match with himself and Rogen taking on Deppen and an opponent in GCW. Deppen replied, “I have a few comedians on speed dial. So let’s go.”