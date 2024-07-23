Matt Cardona Wants To Face Bobby Lashley In a GCW Ring

Matt Cardona says he would like to get a shot at Bobby Lashley in GCW. As reported, Lashley’s WWE contract is reportedly coming up and is expected to leave when that happens. Cardona posted to Twitter on Monday to recall how Lashley beat him in his last WWE match as Zack Ryder, noting:

“.@fightbobby killed Zack Ryder. Matt Cardona would like to thank him…in a @GCWrestling_ ring!”

Cardona is the General Manager of GCW.