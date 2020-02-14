Backstage Update on Creative Change to Book Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton on Raw, Hardy Tweets That He’s ‘Unkillable’

– As previously reported, WWE surprisingly announced a No Holds Barred Match for Monday’s Raw featuring Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton. The announcement comes after Orton attacked and delivered a Con-Chair-To to Matt Hardy earlier this week. Pro Wrestling Sheet had previously reported that the angle was booked as a way to write Hardy off TV, since his current WWE contract is slated to expire on March 1. Hardy even tweeted out a goodbye message after the show. PWInsider has an update on the backstage situation with Matt Hardy.

According to PWInsider, the creative direction to book this matchup was a last-minute decision that was decided on in “the last 24 hours.” The original plan was not to book Hardy on next week’s Raw. Now, despite the creative change to put Hardy back on TV, PWInsider maintains that Hardy’s deal is still slated to expire on March 1. The main issue between the two sides not agreeing to a new deal was apparently due to how Hardy would be used going forward, and it was not a financial disagreement.

Earlier today, Matt Hardy also wrote the following comments on Orton’s attack on Raw a few days ago. He stated, “3 days ago, I suffered the worst head & neck trauma possible. A normal man would be out for months-I’m fighting Randy Orton on #RAW. My life & career are both currently in limbo. I also have a powerful, ancient spirit trying to possess me. I AM UNKILLABLE.”