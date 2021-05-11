Matt Hardy Explains How Wrestling Business Is Doing Exceptionally Well Right Now

– As previously reported, AEW star Matt Hardy is not shy about sharing his opinions and thoughts on Twitter when it comes to defending his company. Yesterday, Hardy responded to a tweet by The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer pointing out the TV ratings success both WWE and AEW saw last week.

Meltzer pointed out that WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite, and WWE SmackDown all topped the key ratings demo of P18-49 on their respective nights last week. Matt Hardy noted that the wrestling business is “very healthy and extremely profitable” in terms of TV business. He stated the following:

“It’s shocking how unaware people are of the TV landscape. TV wise, wrestling is very healthy & extremely profitable, especially considering it literally survived a business-killing pandemic. There are a 1000 times more options, on multiple competing platforms, to watch in 2021.”

As noted, Dynamite was No. 1 in the demo on Wednesday night on cable, drawing a 0.42 rating for the Blood & Guts show. Meanwhile, the SmackDown Throwback episode on Friday topped the demo ratings on network TV on Friday night with an average overnight rating of 0.6 and over two million viewers.

You can view hardy’s tweet below: