Matt Hardy Explains Signing With AEW Over Going to NXT

Matt Hardy has responded to a fan on Twitter and laid out succinctly why he decided to sign with AEW rather than star in NXT. Hardy of course made his debut on AEW Dynamite this week after his decided not to re-sign with WWE and let his contract expire at the beginning of the month.

One of the reports at the time leading up to his leaving WWE was that the company was considering an NXT role for him, and the fan suggested that Hardy would have had full control of his story as well as new matchups. Hardy, as you can see below, replied that it would still ultimately involve the same person in charge overall and that he has “more money for less days away” in AEW: