Matt Hardy Initially Thought The Montreal Screwjob Was A Work

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the Montreal Screwjob where Vince McMahon screwed Bret Hart out of the WWF Title against Shawn Michaels in the main event of Survivor Series 1997 as Hart was leaving for WCW and refused to lose to Shawn at the event. You can check out some highlights below:

On Vince McMahon building around Shawn: “The thing with Shawn, I think Vince was still on the pulse of what was going on there. And I think he realized how wrestling was changing, and people wanted a more athletic wrestler in the ring competing in the matches. As opposed to the Rock and Roll era where there were two bigger guys, you know, out there lumbering around, maybe not taking as many bumps or whatever, it was more entertainment driven. I think he saw that workrate was becoming more important, and then Shawn was the guy who really rose to prominence. Bret Hart is the guy who rose to prominence, guys who were smaller, and guys who had a high workrate.

“And I think with Shawn, there was just a charisma about him the way he would just control an audience and control their attention. I know that’s how I felt when he was going through that stage of like, just being super cool. He was a good-looking dude, and I get why there were guys who eventually turned against him, right? You know, because it was such a good-looking dude. And the girls cheer for him, whatever, ‘Sexy Boy,’ whatever the deal. However they wanted to label him. But he was just a hell of a worker, and the way he bumped and the way he sold, and he really is someone who would shine when he sold. Because he was just so incredible. He was so believable, and so were the things he would do and sell.. I mean, he was so effective in the way he sold things, and so believable. I think Vince realized like, ‘Hold up, wrestling is changing a little bit, and this is a guy that can be one of my main dudes.’”

On the Montreal Screwjob: “I was not there, but we were religiously watching every PPV at the time. And I knew that I knew enough where I had kind of started following the inside of the business a little bit. And I knew that Bret was on his way out, right? So when I first saw this, I thought it was a work. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, that was brilliant.’ That was my first concept. Because the way it was done, it was done so well. It was Shawn, he was very believable in the things he would do. And I thought if that was a work, that was an amazing way to do it because then everybody ends up winning.

“I was shocked to hear that it was reality. That they ended up doing it and that’s just how the finish went down that. If he has to lock Bret into something, and then the ref is gonna ring the bell, and it’s gonna be in the match. And then that’s how the title comes off [Bret]. So that was shocking to hear. But then when it was all said and done — I mean, I guess I kind of get where Vince was coming from with doing that. And I feel like at the end of the day, if Bret has this big deal, and he’s going on to WCW? Just like, finish up. Put personal feelings aside and finish up, and put the title back on Shawn if that’s what the boss wants. That’s kind of my perspective, but to each their own. I really thought in the beginning it was work. And if it was the work, it would have been brilliant.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.