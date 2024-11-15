Matt Hardy Thinks Jon Moxley Was The Right Person To End Bryan Danielson’s In-Ring Career

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Jon Moxley’s invasion AEW storyline, being the one to beat Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title, and ending Danielson’s full-time wrestling career. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jon Moxley’s invasion AEW storyline: “I think Jon Moxley is probably the most secure choice, especially for the one to end Bryan Danielson’s career and to carry the title right now. And as far as that invasion story, when they’re part of AEW? I don’t know, it’s tricky. It becomes tricky, and sometimes it can be confusing in some ways. If these guys are outsiders, why do they keep allowing them in? And, I don’t know. It all depends on their execution and how they follow through with this. And it’s going to depend if they have some sort of creative way to navigate this story, to get into some sort of scenario where you can get a finish that is going to be a good payoff for everyone watching.”

On whether he sees Darby Allin as a future AEW World Champion: “That wouldn’t surprise me… I think Darby is a tremendous person. He’s so different, and he’s so reminiscent of Jeff. He just lives in his own universe, and I’m so envious of those guys that can do that. He’s — you know, he lives in his own universe. But as far as him being a World Champion, him being an OG, an original. And he does so many things that are so different and spectacular and such a risk taker, I certainly wouldn’t rule that out. I could see Tony Khan pulling the trigger on Darby and winning the big one at some point.”

