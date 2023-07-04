– Speaking on a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed a potential fantasy matchup between The Hardys and The Motor City Machine Guns, who currently work for Impact Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I like both of those guys. I’ve always been a fan of their work since they started together, and they really burst on the scene in IMPACT Wrestling. I saw they were very talented together as a team. I loved the pacing of things they did. In a lot of ways, they kind of seem like barrier breakers, much like the Young Bucks, so I dug those guys. I would love to have a Hardy Boys vs. Motor City Machine Guns match at some point. That’d be very cool. Two very well-known tag teams clashing for the first time, I think it’d be a cool match to partake in.”

The Motor City Machine Guns previously wrestled in AEW last year at AEW All Out 2022. They teamed with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Wardlow and FTR.