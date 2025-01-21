Matt Hardy Thought Penta’s WWE Debut Was Tremendous

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the WWE debut of Penta on Raw with a win over Chad Gable and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Penta making his WWE debut: “I thought it was tremendous. I thought it was great, I thought Penta was going out working against Chad Gable — Chad Gable was great for him. Chad Gable is just, he’s tremendous. He is such a great talent, and he’s also just a great guy on top of this as well. But just for Penta to go out and work against Chad Gable in a really competitive, good, strong match is just how Penta needed to be introduced.

“Once again, I say if you have some powerhouse, someone like Bobby Lashley or even Shelton going from WWE to AEW. The wrestling fans that are watching AEW, they’re going to know who Sheldon Benjamin is because he has been on the biggest show, and he’s been around for a long time. Bobby Lashley, as well. You know, I think they need to have strong wins.”

On fans knowing Penta: “Penta, you know, the majority of the crowd knew who he was because the people that come and attend shows typically watch wrestling and keep up with wrestling, and most all forms of wrestling. But whenever he came out, he got a great reaction. And I think a new viewer that is watching Penta for the first time at home watching on the TV screen, they’re like, ‘Wow, this guy’s really talented. He is reminiscent of Rey Mysterio to me.’ I think he’s going to be like someone that becomes a big star like Rey Mysterio, and I think that was totally the right direction to go with Penta.”

