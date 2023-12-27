Matt Hardy Praises The Iron Claw as ‘Extremely Well Done’

– AEW star Matt Hardy took to social media this week to share his thoughts on the new, critically acclaimed film, The Iron Claw. Hardy praised the film, saying it was “extremely well done” and praised the filmmakers for telling a hard story in a way that everyone can be moved by it.

Hardy wrote, “The #IronClaw was an extremely well done film. I knew the entire Von Erich story, but it’s still incredible to watch this tragic tale play out on the big screen. Kudos for telling this hard, dark story in a way that allows every viewer, not just wrestling fans, to be moved by it.”

Written and directed by Sean Durkin, the film documents the meteoric rise of Hall of Fame wrestling family, the Von Erichs, along with the tragic fall of some of its brightest stars. It stars Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, Holt McCallany, and Maura Tierney.

