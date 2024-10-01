– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, TNA’s Matt Hardy discussed creating the Broken Matt Hardy Gimmick. He discussed the mentality behind creating the character. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The guys are so athletic and so talented now and they’re smaller, and I can’t wrestle like I did 20 years ago, 25 years ago. So I said, ‘What if I try to be more theatrical and more performative?’ I did think of, like, a throwback to the Papa Shango, Undertaker stuff when he first started. I said, ‘Either people will buy in that I am this supernatural character because something has happened, my brain has opened up,’ or they’ll think I’m crazy. Either way, I’ll make it work.”